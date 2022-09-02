Amtrak Tweeted “Trains” And It Makes Sense Cause Social Media Managers Are Ready For A Holiday Weekend

The pressure to be sassy on the timeline has been around since the Denny’s and Wendy’s accounts were dunking on people in the mid-2010s, but sassiness is becoming more commonplace. Even the official White House Twitter joined in recently by calling out Republicans who were mad about student debt forgiveness.

While TikTok’s algorithm makes it easier for random people to go viral, Twitter users are still reliant on their established follower account for views — and an existing audience is a necessity for boosting a one-word tweet to virality, because it’s not like there was a hashtag or a trending word that directed people to a place where they could find similar posts.

Company and celebrity social media pages have cemented their own genre of brand-only trend that only works if a wide audience knows who you are, like TikTok’s “That’s Not My Name” and “Teenage Dirtbag” trends. Brand social media managers feel compelled to join in, even it makes them cringe. It helps if it’s as easy as the one-word trend, which was a welcome reprieve for employees on the Thursday before Labor Day.