The “That’s Not My Name” Trend Was Created By And For Celebs. Normies Can’t Join In.





Being relatable on TikTok has catapulted a number of unsuspecting noncelebrities to viral fame, propelled by an algorithm that sorts users into imaginary buckets based on what it predicts you’ll relate to. The feeling of being known is what makes TikTok so compelling. But the massive audience that comes with being a celebrity earned these initial posts tons of views, even when relatability was impossible.

The hold this trend has had over social media for the past few weeks is enough to make us wonder if the presence of celebrities is dulling the charm of TikTok as a platform where any kind of person can go viral, or if the relatability of a post has just never mattered as much as its entertainment value.

In the internet culture newsletter Embedded, journalist Kate Lindsay joked that the trend was a “one-in-a-million opportunity for celebrities to find community on social media.” But it’s unlikely these celebrities organically saw these posts and wanted to participate in them themselves. They definitely didn’t do all of that video editing.

I suspect the trend originated from one of the few agencies that provide celebrities with social media managers, and then it bounced from account manager to account manager until enough actors trying to build their online presence suffocated the entire trend.