Do NOT Say This Man Is Riding An Electric Surfboard

Mark Zuckerberg This is NOT a still from a video posted to Facebook of a man riding an electric surfboard.

On Tuesday, the New York Times published an article about Facebook's efforts to rehabilitate its image by promoting positive stories about the platform into people's News Feeds. The article describes a video posted to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram in which he appears to celebrate the 4th of July holiday from atop an "electric surfboard."

Zuckerberg used his Facebook account to post a pointed rebuttal to the "paper of record."

In the replies to his post, Zuckerberg noted to a well-wisher that the Times' assertion that he was using motorized power was defamation.

It's worth noting that Zuckerberg was photographed riding an electronically powered board made by Lift Foils in 2020 — with enough white sunscreen caked on his face to make him resemble a wave-chasing Michael Myers. However, the hydrofoil he is riding in the July 2021 video is not the $12,000 Lift, but rather a different hydrofoil that is powered by pumping one's legs.



I rest my case