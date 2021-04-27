Mark Zuckerberg Claims He Wore Too Much Sunscreen To Trick The Paparazzi

Last summer, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was photographed surfing in Hawaii with, uh, a lot of sunscreen.

He may have avoided a sunburn, but he got very roasted for this.

Today in an Instagram Live chat with Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Zuckerberg addressed the sunblock incident, in which he was photographed in 2020 wearing a huge amount of sunscreen on his face while riding an eFoil surfboard.

He said that as a pale-skinned person, he likes to wear lots of sunblock to keep his skin healthy while swimming or doing water sports. Great! Everyone appreciates sunblock — sunblock (especially reef-safe kinds) is great. In the photo, it appears he's wearing a mineral-based sunscreen, which tends to leave a white cast.

But then he revealed another reason for the extraordinary quantity on his face.

He saw that he was being followed by a photographer as he was surfing, so he thought he could disguise himself with extra sunscreen.