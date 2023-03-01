Eli Lilly Reduced The Price Of Insulin To $35 Per Month, And This Guy Who Trolled The Company Can Take Some Credit

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Eli Lilly announced on Wednesday that it will cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month for people with private insurance — a massive reduction in price for a life-saving medicine for people with diabetes.



Over 30 million Americans have diabetes, and about 8 million of them need daily insulin, which can cost over $1,000 a month, even for people with insurance. Many diabetics, unable to afford insulin, have been rationing their supplies and using less than they need. In a few highly publicized cases , people who couldn't afford it and were rationing insulin have died.

A carton of insulin that costs $20 in Canada costs $300 in the US , according to one 2019 editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine.