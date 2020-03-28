8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week saw the coronavirus continue its spread across the globe as every government, community, and individual grapples with this escalating threat. Unfortunately, as our first gallery shows, many Americans ignored the warnings this past weekend and turned out in large crowds to enjoy the spring weather. This reckless behavior extended to Tokyo as well, where the seasonal cherry blossoms drew massive crowds despite the danger of spreading the virus.

For those heeding the warning to stay home, a new sense of isolation has made its way into daily life. Photographer Jackie Russo has created a haunting new portrait series of those in self-quarantine — one reminiscent of art history, but eerily reflective of our time. From there we explore the work of Dorothea Lange to draw parallels between her expert work during the Great Depression and our current economic climate. Photo stories on drive-in theaters and messages of hope springing up across the county capture the resilience of Americans during this difficult time. And for those looking for a break from news on the coronavirus, we end on a fascinating look at the work of legendary photographer William Eggleston.

