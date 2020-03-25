 Skip To Content
23 Messages Of Hope From Communities Affected By The Coronavirus Outbreak

As businesses shutter and residents continue to distance themselves from their neighbors, messages of hope and solidarity are springing up in unusual places.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez and Kate Bubacz

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on March 25, 2020, at 4:08 p.m. ET

Apu Gomes / Getty Images

A man walks by a closed theater in downtown Los Angeles on March 21.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

People walk past a sign during Day 2 of the citywide shelter-in-place order in San Francisco on March 18.

Jason Redmond / Reuters

A message reads, "This is just intermission, we'll see you soon" on the marquee of Paramount Theater in Seattle on March 20.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

A quote attributed to Mr. Rogers fills the marquee above the Indiana Theater in Bloomington, Indiana, on March 18.

Mark Humphrey / AP

Jaclyn Swyt puts up a yard sign showing support for a doctor who is a neighbor in Nolensville, Tennessee, on March 22.

Mark Humphrey / AP

Andrea Eby, left, puts up a yard sign showing support for a doctor who is a neighbor in Nolensville, Tennessee, on March 22.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Signs in Times Square thank health care workers in New York City on March 20.

Josh Edelson / Getty Images

The Grand Lake theater displays a message in Oakland, California, on March 18.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

The shuttered Hayworth Theatre displays a message in Los Angeles on March 23.

Apu Gomes / Getty Images

A homeless man walks by a closed theater in downtown Los Angeles on March 21.

Sarah A. Miller / AP

Andy Woods Elementary School staff member Monina Mercado holds up a sign as cars filled with teachers pass by during a teachers' parade in Tyler, Texas, on March 24.

Sarah A. Miller / AP

Andy Woods Elementary School teacher Morgan Conrado holds up a sign as she passes by the houses of her students during a teachers' parade in Tyler, Texas, on March 24.

Alexander Drago / Reuters

A sign is displayed encouraging social distancing at the United Methodist Building in Washington DC, on March 24.

Seth Herald / Getty Images

A sign hangs in the window of American Coney Island restaurant in Detroit on March 24.

Sue Ogrocki / AP

Monica Ybarra, corporate counsel for TBS Factoring Service, holds a sign announcing sandwiches for truck drivers along Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City on March 20.

Gerald Herbert / AP

People hold a sign for a resident of the Lambeth House retirement community in New Orleans, where a cluster of the coronavirus was discovered, as opera singers Irini Hymel and Bryan Hymel sing to the quarantined residents on March 20.

Chandan Khanna / Getty Images

Local residents wave and show placards to tourists who have to leave the Florida Keys due to the coronavirus on March 22.

Alex Milan Tracy / Sipa USA via AP

The Bagdad Theater in Portland on March 23.

Alex Milan Tracy / Sipa USA via AP

A quieter-than-usual scene outside the Clinton Street Theater in Portland on March 23.

Alex Milan Tracy / Sipa USA via AP

The Hollywood Theater displays a positive message to passersby in Portland on March 23.

John Bazemore / AP

A couple walks past the marquee of the Georgia Theatre in Downton Athens, Georgia, on March 20.

Alex Milan Tracy / Sipa USA via AP

A sign pictured on the Lake Theater and Cafe in Lake Oswego, Oregon, on March 24.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

A shuttered movie theater displays the message "Keep Calm" in Beverly Hills, California, on March 18.

