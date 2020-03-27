 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

26 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Trending

26 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

As the coronavirus continues to disrupt life around the globe, we are seeking moments of clarity and hope. Here are the most striking and monumental pictures from this past week.

By Kate Bubacz and Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on March 27, 2020, at 5:15 p.m. ET


Piero Cruciatti / Getty Images

Don Giuseppe Corbari, parson of the Church of Robbiano, holds Sunday mass as he looks toward selfie photographs sent in by his congregation members in Giussano, Italy, March 22.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo

A 17-year-old who asked not to be named walks with his family under cherry blossom trees in full bloom along the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC, March 22.

Christopher Dolan / The Times-Tribune via AP

Rev. William A. Mentz wears a mask and gloves while distributing prepackaged communion wafers to mass attendants sitting in their cars in a parking lot in Moosic, Pennsylvania, March 22.

Gregory Bull / AP

The USNS Mercy hospital ship leaves port in San Diego, March 23. Its commanding officer, Capt. John R. Rotruck, said the ship has 1,000 beds and will begin taking patients who do not have the coronavirus from area hospitals a day after it docks in Los Angeles.

Ivan Belozyorov / Reuters

A stand-up paddleboarder wearing a protective suit during an annual "Hijacking an Ice Floe" event in Vladivostok, Russia, March 21.

Getty Images

Employees during lunch break at an auto plant of Dongfeng Honda in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, March 23.

Europa Press News / Getty Images

Residents and health workers of the Vitalia Kansas nursing home applaud and sing at the yard to celebrate there are no new infections of the coronavirus in Seville, Spain, March 26.

Stefan Jeremiah / Reuters

Medical officials aid a resident from St. Joseph's nursing home board a bus after a number of residents tested positive for COVID-19 in Woodbridge, New Jersey, March 25.

Ricardo Arduengo / Getty Images

People line up at a safe distance to enter a supermarket that allows only five clients at a time in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 25.

Badru Katumba / Getty Images

A police officer chases street vendors in Kampala, Uganda, March 26, after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni directed the public to stay home for 32 days starting March 22 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Fadel Senna / Getty Images

Moroccan authorities arrest a man who refused confinement as security forces instruct people to remain home as a measure against the coronavirus pandemic, in Rabat, March 25.

Horacio Villalobos / Getty Images

A health technician wearing protective gear takes a swab from Paula Alexandra Martins Varela's nostrils at a recently opened COVID-19 screening center in Estoril, Portugal, March 24.

Manan Vatsyayana / Getty Images

Vietnamese chef Dang Van Khu makes coronavirus-themed burger buns at the Pizza Home restaurant in Hanoi, March 26.

Str / Getty Images

Workers produce medical gloves at a factory in Huaibei, China, March 23.

Olga Maltseva / Getty Images

Employees work at a toilet paper production line at the Syassky Pulp and Paper Mill in the town of Syasstroy, Russia, March 25. The company has increased production due to high demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters

Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of COVID-19 at Birmingham–Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, March 25.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Cleaners spray disinfectant inside the Grand Bazaar to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Istanbul, March 25.

Aaref Watad / Getty Images

A member of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, disinfects a tent in the Kafr Lusin camp for displaced people by the Turkish border in Syria's rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, March 24.

Khaled Desouki / Getty Images

Egyptian municipality workers disinfect the Giza Necropolis outside Cairo, March 25.

AP Photo

Firefighters carry a person on a stretcher after an earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia, March 22. A strong earthquake shook Croatia and its capital on Sunday, causing widespread damage and panic.

Sebastien Bozon / Getty Images

Medical staffers use a trolley to move a patient toward a medical helicopter at the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, France, as patients are evacuated to another hospital facility, March 22.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

A nearly empty Times Square, March 23.

Thomas Kronsteiner / Getty Images

Employees of Bestattung Himmelblau funeral home rehearse a livestream of an upcoming funeral in Vienna, March 24.

Kenzo Tribouillard / Getty Images

Flowers are destroyed at FloraHolland Naaldwijk in Honselersdijk, the Netherlands, March 20, after sales dropped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clive Rose / Getty Images

A staff member preserves the Olympic flame to the lantern during the "Flame of Recovery" special exhibition at Aquamarine Park in Iwaki, Fukushima, Japan, March 25. It was announced the day prior that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games were postponed.

Charly Triballeau / Getty Images

People take pictures of the cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, March 21.


ADVERTISEMENT