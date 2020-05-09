 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet this week.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on May 9, 2020, at 10:58 a.m. ET

We're in that awful in-between phase this week. It's not quite summer yet, and nothing is quite back to normal — and there is every indication that normal is going to be radically redefined anyway. We're embracing the uncertainty here at BuzzFeed News, while also looking back at simpler times: when Anna Wintour was a young editor on the town, and when portrait sessions with celebrities could happen in person. And the Atlantic examines what it was like in the near past to break Ramadan fasts together, as intended.

The New York Times shows us how Saturday nights look now, and Tomaso Clavarino has one of the most evocative explorations of quarantine. The Wall Street Journal does a great shout-out to the nurses still on the frontlines, and we take a very close scientific look at the coronavirus causing all this chaos.

You might recognize that interview from our JPG newsletter — if you're not a subscriber yet, sign up now for in-depth and behind-the-scenes looks.



"Fantastic Old Photos of Anna Wintour That Will Make You Contemplate Fashion and Duration" — BuzzFeed News

Getty Images

"The New Saturday Night" — The New York Times

Gioncarlo Valentine for The New York Times

"23 Celebrity Photos That Almost Didn't See the Light of Day" — BuzzFeed News

Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed News

"For Nurses Day, Tales From the Coronavirus Frontlines" — The Wall Street Journal

Andrea Morales for The Wall Street Journal

"A Very Close Look at Some of the World's Most Feared Viruses" — BuzzFeed News

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases / AP

"This Photographer Is Creating an Intensely Personal ‘Quarantine Ballad’" —The Washington Post

Tomaso Clavarino

"Celebrating Ramadan Before the Pandemic" — The Atlantic

Keystone-france / Getty Images

"The Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Vincenzo Pinto / Getty Images


ADVERTISEMENT