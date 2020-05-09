8 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

We're in that awful in-between phase this week. It's not quite summer yet, and nothing is quite back to normal — and there is every indication that normal is going to be radically redefined anyway. We're embracing the uncertainty here at BuzzFeed News, while also looking back at simpler times: when Anna Wintour was a young editor on the town, and when portrait sessions with celebrities could happen in person. And the Atlantic examines what it was like in the near past to break Ramadan fasts together, as intended.

The New York Times shows us how Saturday nights look now, and Tomaso Clavarino has one of the most evocative explorations of quarantine. The Wall Street Journal does a great shout-out to the nurses still on the frontlines, and we take a very close scientific look at the coronavirus causing all this chaos.

You might recognize that interview from our JPG newsletter — if you're not a subscriber yet, sign up now for in-depth and behind-the-scenes looks.