Anna Wintour is a legend — we know this. The editor-in-chief of Vogue and global artistic director at Conde Nast, Wintour has been a fixture on the New York fashion scene since at least the '80s. It would be impossible for me, a fashion outsider, to describe how big an impact Wintour has had on the industry, but her dedication to detail and presentation, as well as her work ethic, are well known.



Today should be the annual Met Gala, which is apparently the party in New York society (wouldn't know, never been). However, this year's event was indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus, although you can still dress up and watch online.

For decades, the gala was merely a society event to raise money for the Costume Institute at the Met. But under the guidance of Wintour, the fundraiser has become an iconic fashion spectacle and a celebrity-studded art-installation event that consumes social media.

As an homage to the theme "About Time: Fashion and Duration," we took a look back at some early pictures of Wintour in New York that prove she has always been a badass.