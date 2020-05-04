 Skip To Content
The 2020 Met Gala theme was "About Time: Fashion and Duration," and in honor of that, we look back at a true legend.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on May 4, 2020, at 3:46 p.m. ET

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Anna Wintour at the 1993 "Kids for Kids" Benefit for the Pediatric AIDS Foundation.

Anna Wintour is a legend — we know this. The editor-in-chief of Vogue and global artistic director at Conde Nast, Wintour has been a fixture on the New York fashion scene since at least the '80s. It would be impossible for me, a fashion outsider, to describe how big an impact Wintour has had on the industry, but her dedication to detail and presentation, as well as her work ethic, are well known.

Today should be the annual Met Gala, which is apparently the party in New York society (wouldn't know, never been). However, this year's event was indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus, although you can still dress up and watch online.

For decades, the gala was merely a society event to raise money for the Costume Institute at the Met. But under the guidance of Wintour, the fundraiser has become an iconic fashion spectacle and a celebrity-studded art-installation event that consumes social media.

As an homage to the theme "About Time: Fashion and Duration," we took a look back at some early pictures of Wintour in New York that prove she has always been a badass.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Anna Wintour at the "A Bid for Love" auction, 1993.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Wintour at the New York City screening of Awakenings, 1990.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Tina Brown and Wintour attend a party in November 1989.

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Fashion designer Donna Karan and Wintour, 1990.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Wintour attends the Diana Vreeland Memorial Tribute in November 1989.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Wintour at the Rainbow Room, 1991.

Ron Galella / Getty Images

Wintour at Winternight, 1991.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Wintour the New York City Ballet, 1991.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Wintour attends the grand opening of Galeries Lafayette in March 1991.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Wintour and Andre Leon Talley attend fashion week in October 1996.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Wintour and Calvin Klein during 1994's Fall Fashion Week.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld attend a benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in November 1991.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Wintour attends Oscar de la Renta Spring Fashion Show, 1990.

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Wintour and her daughter Bee attend a Gianna Versace fashion show in October 1996.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Wintour attends a fashion benefit, 1990.

Images Press / Getty Images

Wintour circa 1990 in New York.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Wintour and actor Mary Tyler Moore attend the New York City Ballet, 1991.

New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Wintour attending the American Fashion Awards, 1999.





