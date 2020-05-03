Here's 23 Celebrity Photos That Almost Didn't See The Light Of Day

It is with genuine sadness that one of the favorite projects of the News Photo Desk came to a close last week, as the BuzzFeed News show AM to DM shut down production. The morning show, which ran for 18 months starting in the fall of 2018, brought in talent from all corners of the celebrity universe — and starting last year, BuzzFeed News got to photograph many of the guests.

We had fun — Lizzo was the soundtrack of choice last summer, unless it was Donna Summer, and you never knew who was going to start dancing. We would try to guess who would have the best poses, and what the guests would be wearing (on occasion, our booker Shant, who was the biggest supporter of this project, would report back from the elevator, giving us just enough time to switch backdrops). The best shoots were when the talent would insist on just one more frame while producers called time.



When asked to name one of his favorite shoots, photographer J.J. Reddington said, "Adam Rippon was such a delight from the second he walked into the studio. We had so much fun thinking of different poses, laughing, and chatting. I also learned he grew up in the same region of Pennsylvania as my dad, and we talked about what it was like growing up there as a gay person. This shoot was a reminder of how photography can be a gateway to discover unexpected connections with other people, even famous ones."