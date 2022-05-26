“I Don’t Feel Safe Graduating”: Uvalde’s High Schoolers Are Reeling From The Robb Elementary Shooting

Some families have been torn apart in unfathomable ways. Monica Vera, a Uvalde High School student, who just finished her sophomore year, said that her friend’s mom died in the shooting.

“I just don’t really think anybody will fully recover,” Vera told BuzzFeed News. “It’s such a traumatic experience for everybody whether you’re related to somebody that was injured or killed. Everybody’s close here, so it’s hard not to be affected by it.”

Her classroom was sent into lockdown when the shooting took place at the elementary school, with Vera texting her teachers and friends to see if they were OK and sharing prayers with them.

“It’s scary,” she said. “You don’t know what’s going on outside the door or outside the school. You’re just in the class, dark, locked in, and your teachers don’t even know what’s going on. No one has an answer to anything. You’re just sitting there waiting to find out what’s happening. People are giving you information that you don’t even know if it’s true.”

The reunion with her parents later that day was “bittersweet,” she said, because she knew others didn’t get to see their parents again. Her sister Desiree, a senior, was supposed to graduate this week, but the focus is now just on family.

“If I could trade places with any of those kids or teachers, I would,” Vera said, crying. “Without a doubt. I would do it. I wouldn’t hesitate.”