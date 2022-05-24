At Least 14 Students And A Teacher Are Dead After A Shooting At A Texas Elementary School

At least 14 students and one teacher have been killed in a shooting at an elementary school in southwest Texas on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The incident occurred at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, a small city roughly 80 miles west of San Antonio.

“What happened in Uvalde is a horrific tragedy that cannot be tolerated in the state of Texas,” Abbott said.



Abbott told reporters he had learned the gunman had “shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students, and killed a teacher.”



Pedro “Pete” Arredondo, chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said in a brief statement to the media that authorities were first called to the school, which educates children in grades 2 to 4, shortly after 11:30 a.m. local time.



Arredondo said there were “several injuries” among adults and students, as well as “some deaths,” but he declined to specify exact numbers at this stage.



The chief of police said the suspect had died.

Abbott identified the shooter as an 18-year-old Uvalde man who was suspected to have been killed by responding officers. The governor said at least two police officers were struck by rounds, but had not been injured seriously.