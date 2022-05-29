Meet The Man Personalizing Caskets For The Children Killed In The Uvalde School Shooting

UVALDE, Texas – Eliahna Torres loved llamas.

She loved TikTok too, especially the videos that teach you how to make slime.

“She would tell me that she needed glue for school because she had a big ol’ project to do, and the glue would be to make slime,” Sandra Torres, her mother, told BuzzFeed News during a phone interview. “She drove us crazy with the TikTok.”

So when custom casket maker Trey Ganem met with family members in Uvalde — a day after a shooter killed 19 children and two adults — Eliahna’s mother got to talk about the things that made her daughter happy as they planned a design: one with llamas, TikTok’s logo, and a splash of neon yellow slime, which also symbolized Eliahna’s passion for softball.

It’s an enormous task for a small town with its limited local resources to memorialize 21 people back to back, and the charge becomes even more daunting when 19 of them are children. The race to supply caskets for 19 children began when Ganem of SoulShine Industries responded to messages on Facebook and a few calls from people in the death care industry, including one from the Texas Funeral Directors Association asking for help.

“I think there were 17 at the time that he knew of and wanted to know if I would be able to help out and make sure that all these kids have, you know, some personalization,” Ganem, 50, told BuzzFeed News.