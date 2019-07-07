The US Just Won The Women's World Cup For The Fourth Time

Francois Mori / AP

After an often nail biting, but inspiring, "this is what we all need right now," run, the US Women's team beat the Netherlands Sunday 2 -0 to clench their fourth World Cup title.

Exuberant fans covered in American flags packed France's Stade de Lyon on Sunday, erupting in the final minutes of the match as the women held off the Dutch to win their second consecutive title, setting a new record for consecutive wins and becoming the first country to win four World Cup championships.

*extreme DJ Khaled voice* ANOTHER ONE



The team stacked with all-stars-turned-ultimate-mood-memes Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan was expected to dominate this summer's Women's World Cup.

Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Fox Sports

However, it's been a ride.

The Americans have barely edged out their opponents during the past three games in the knockout phase, narrowly beating Spain, France, and England to make it to the championship game against the Netherlands. Sunday's game was no different. The US women kept fans extremely stressed out after a scoreless first half. Despite being largely in control and possession of the ball, the Americans couldn't penetrate the Netherlands' extremely bad ass goalie, Sari van Veenendaal, who kept making save after incredible save. Usually, the Americans have been able to score within the first 12 minutes of every World Cup match this year. Finally, in the 61st minute, Rapinoe, who wasn't expected to play because of a hamstring problem, kicked the game into gear with a 💰penalty kick. I mean, just LOOK at this:

Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Fox Sports

Rapinoe and Morgan were also tied in the the golden boot race, which is the most goals scored during the Women's World Cup, with six successful shots. About eight minutes later, Rose Lavelle delivered a killer shot to bring the score to 2-0. Her score was the Americans' 26th of the tournament, which is also a World Cup record.

Speechless, @roselavelle 🔥🌹🔥🌹🔥🌹

This year's World Cup has captivated fans across the world, with record-breaking ratings and viewership numbers, as the Washington Post reported, and brought to the forefront conversations about gender equality and pay in professional sports.

But the USWNT has been kicking ass and taking names for awhile. They went undefeated in 2018 and earned their 500th win after being Portugal in November, making them one of the most successful teams in US sports history, according to US Soccer. After the win, congratulatory messages erupted across the internet and bars across the country.

Congrats team USA! Billie says it best here! So happy for each one of you and so proud. ❤️ @USWNT https://t.co/WK2Yi2z8F4

Rose Lavelle scores and her hometown bar in Cincinnati goes crazy. #USWNT @holygrailbanks





And that’s, the motherfuckin tea #USWNT 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

We are the Champions! @USWNT @AO_Lincoln @AmericanOutlaws

When they get back home, the women will be honored on Wednesday with a ticker tape parade and back-to-back rides down the Canyon of Heroes in New York.

YES YES YES YES! To our 2019 World Cup Champion @USWNT: you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 AM for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes. #OneNationOneTeam

And, in case you missed it, "back-to-back" is trending ☝🏻

📈⚽️ Trending now: 'back-to-back' #USWNT https://t.co/ILPhFU9P6x



