Two Asian People Were Attacked In San Francisco A Day After The Atlanta-Area Spa Shootings

Two Asian people were attacked on the street Wednesday in San Francisco — but one of them fought back, defending herself and injuring her attacker before he was arrested, police said.

The incident came just one day after eight people were killed, most of whom were Asian women, when a shooter opened fire inside three Atlanta-area spas. Anti-Asian hate crimes have seen an extreme increase throughout the pandemic, according to a report released by Stop AAPI Hate just hours before the massacre.

A 39-year-old man, Steven Jenkins, was arrested on suspicion of committing the unprovoked double aggravated assault, San Francisco police said. Witnesses said Jenkins attacked the two victims about 30 minutes after getting into another physical altercation in the United Nations Plaza area.

Jenkins allegedly approached an 83-year-old Asian man and assaulted him. According to police, a security guard then pursued Jenkins, who assaulted a 75-year-old Asian woman while fleeing the first scene.

"Both assaults are believed to have been unprovoked," Officer Robert Rueca said. "Investigators are working to determine if bias was a motivating factor in the incident."

The woman, identified by her family as Xiao Zhen Xie, fought back, beating up the suspect to save herself, according to witnesses. A CBS San Francisco reporter who happened to be present at the time of the incident captured video of the aftermath.

The footage shows the woman sobbing and yelling at the man while icing visible facial injuries and carrying what appears to be a wooden plank. A suspect is seen handcuffed to a hospital stretcher and bleeding from the mouth.

"You bum, why did you hit me?" Xie reportedly said to the man in Chinese.

"This bum, he hit me," she told the crowd of onlookers and emergency workers.