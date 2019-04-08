 Skip To Content
Solange Has Canceled Her Coachella Performance Over Production Delays And Fans Aren't Pleased

"She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future," the festival tweeted Sunday.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on April 8, 2019, at 10:01 a.m. ET

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Solange has pulled out of Coachella, citing "major production delays."

The Grammy-winning singer had been a top-billed performer at the music festival and was scheduled to perform on Saturday.

The festival announced the cancellation Sunday night on Twitter, adding that she "sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future."

A spokesperson for Solange declined to comment further to BuzzFeed News.

Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival. She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future.
Coachella @coachella

Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival. She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future.

Fans are not taking the news too well.

LKJDFAJFAJFJALJF THIS WAS ALL I WAS LOOKING FORWARD TO https://t.co/xnzbKdjYR5
jasön @jasontovar328

LKJDFAJFAJFJALJF THIS WAS ALL I WAS LOOKING FORWARD TO https://t.co/xnzbKdjYR5

Many said Solange was the main reason they even decided to go to Coachella in the first place.

Solange was the main performance I was looking forward to at Coachella, I'm sick 😭😭😭 https://t.co/FAVnwnJ8ry
Pusha Bi. @BiancaEnRogue

Solange was the main performance I was looking forward to at Coachella, I'm sick 😭😭😭 https://t.co/FAVnwnJ8ry

Some said it's not the first time they had a Solange show canceled on them.

this is the second time this has happened to me w a solange show i'm so heartbroken https://t.co/84xFpUL4Uw
noella 🌟 @yonoella

this is the second time this has happened to me w a solange show i’m so heartbroken https://t.co/84xFpUL4Uw

Coincidentally, Solange's cancellation coincided with the announcement of the Netflix documentary about Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella performance.

Wow Beyoncé giveth Homecoming and in the same day Solange taketh away!!!!! https://t.co/JdlHPqKqZA
Ira Madison III @ira

Wow Beyoncé giveth Homecoming and in the same day Solange taketh away!!!!! https://t.co/JdlHPqKqZA

Nobody: Beyoncé: Here's a documentary about my flawless, unprecedented Coachella performance Solange: Oh word?
CoyoteCash @coyotepesos

Nobody: Beyoncé: Here’s a documentary about my flawless, unprecedented Coachella performance Solange: Oh word?

Now, of course, people are offering all sorts of suggestions of who should fill in.

@coachella Get frank ocean
mando @yoitsmando

@coachella Get frank ocean

@coachella Can we have @carlyraejepsen take her place?
Erin Brady @ErinMBrady

@coachella Can we have @carlyraejepsen take her place?

Smash Mouth threw their hat in the ring.

@coachella we got this
Smash Mouth @smashmouth

@coachella we got this

But really, there's only one option worth considering:

Replace her with two hours of Old Town Road Remix on a loop. https://t.co/ckmhabDMVc
proud Cersei apologist @skinclasshero

Replace her with two hours of Old Town Road Remix on a loop. https://t.co/ckmhabDMVc

