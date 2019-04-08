Solange Has Canceled Her Coachella Performance Over Production Delays And Fans Aren't Pleased

Solange has pulled out of Coachella, citing "major production delays."

The Grammy-winning singer had been a top-billed performer at the music festival and was scheduled to perform on Saturday.

The festival announced the cancellation Sunday night on Twitter, adding that she "sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future."

A spokesperson for Solange declined to comment further to BuzzFeed News.