Solange Has Canceled Her Coachella Performance Over Production Delays And Fans Aren't Pleased
"She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future," the festival tweeted Sunday.
Solange has pulled out of Coachella, citing "major production delays."
The Grammy-winning singer had been a top-billed performer at the music festival and was scheduled to perform on Saturday.
The festival announced the cancellation Sunday night on Twitter, adding that she "sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future."
A spokesperson for Solange declined to comment further to BuzzFeed News.
Fans are not taking the news too well.
Many said Solange was the main reason they even decided to go to Coachella in the first place.
Some said it's not the first time they had a Solange show canceled on them.
Coincidentally, Solange's cancellation coincided with the announcement of the Netflix documentary about Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella performance.
Now, of course, people are offering all sorts of suggestions of who should fill in.
Smash Mouth threw their hat in the ring.
But really, there's only one option worth considering:
