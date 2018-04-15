Beyoncé Played Coachella And It Shall Now Be Known As "Beychella"
"#Beychella is the performance of the decade and the one after that and so on."
Once upon a time there was a little music festival in the desert named Coachella.
Over the years Coachella has had many stars, but it has never had a queen...
ADVERTISEMENT
Until now.
Beyoncé brought all her Beyoncé magic and then some to her highly anticipated Saturday night slot at the music festival in Southern California.
ADVERTISEMENT
The attention to detail on the costumes was truly outstanding.
And so now, as would only be respectful to the Queen, Coachella shall henceforth be known as "Beychella."
ADVERTISEMENT
During her spectacular set as the first black woman headliner at Coachella, Beyoncé had an important message.
ADVERTISEMENT
Which, at a festival that is considered to be very white, was especially powerful.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bey slayed.
ADVERTISEMENT
There was a glorious squat interlude with her sister, Solange.
It was a cute parallel to Bey's cameo when Solange played Coachella in 2014.
ADVERTISEMENT
Honestly, it was mesmerizing.
And then we got a sweet hit of DC3 with the arrival of Kelly and Michelle.
ADVERTISEMENT
Iconic.
Jay-Z dropped by.
ADVERTISEMENT
Some found it downright spiritual.
ADVERTISEMENT
It was called "the performance of the decade."
Rihanna was getting down right in the front row.
ADVERTISEMENT
British singer Adele interrupted her usually sparse Instagram feed with not one but three appreciation posts for Bey's show from home.
It was a very emotional affair for those who got to witness the magic IRL.
ADVERTISEMENT
Srsly, look at her.
ADVERTISEMENT
God save the Queen.
-
Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.