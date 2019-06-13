Julia Stiles Opened Up About Her Upcoming Thieving Stripper Movie With J-Lo And Cardi B

Julia Stiles, star of such teen classics as 10 Things I Hate About You and Save The Last Dance, has shared details of her next big film — and it's something very, very from those earlier projects.

Stiles is among a slew of stars appearing in Hustlers, a film due out in September that tells the true story of a group of exotic dancers in New York City who began drugging, and then stealing from, clients in their strip club's champagne room. The movie is based on a 2015 New York magazine story that detailed how the women ran up tens of thousands of dollars in charges on the unsuspecting men's credit cards.

"I was so interested in the story and the script, the director and the cast, that I told the director, 'I don't care. I will sweep the floors, I will make coffee and sandwiches for everybody because I just want to be a part of this,'" Stiles said in an interview Thursday on AM to DM, BuzzFeed News' live morning show on Twitter. "It felt like they really hit on something."

In the film, Stiles plays the journalist who got to the bottom of the crime caper, while stars like Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Cardi B appear as strippers.

The incredible cast also includes Lizzo and Trace Lysette.