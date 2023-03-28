The Nashville School Shooting Victims Have Been Identified. Here’s What We Know About Them.

A pastor’s daughter, a third-grader who loved to stage plays with her sister, a janitor, and a longtime educator were among the six children and staff members killed after a 28-year-old shooter opened fire at the Covenant School in Nashville on Monday.

The shooter, who previously attended the private Christian school, was later shot and killed by police. Metro Nashville Police Police Chief John Drake said Tuesday that the shooter had legally bought the firearms used in the shooting and was not on law enforcement’s radar. Police are still working to determine a motive, but Drake said there was no evidence that the victims were targeted.

“Our community is heartbroken,” the Covenant School said in a statement Tuesday. “We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church.”

On Monday, authorities identified the children who were killed as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9-year-olds. The staff members killed were identified as Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher; Mike Hill, 61, a custodian; and Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of the Covenant School.

Here’s what we know about them so far.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9