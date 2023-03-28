The Nashville School Shooter, Who Was Being Treated For An Emotional Disorder, Bought Seven Firearms Legally

The Nashville school shooting suspect, who was seeing a doctor for an emotional disorder, had legally bought seven firearms from local gun stores and hid them at home without his parents' knowledge, police said Tuesday.

Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old shooter, used three of those seven firearms in the attack on Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in Nashville. Hale was a student there at one point. Three 9-year-old students and three adult staff members were killed in the shooting. Hale was later shot and killed by police.

Police initially identified Hale as a woman, but later clarified that Hale was transgender. Hale used he/him pronouns, according to a LinkedIn profile. A friend told ABC News that Hale recently transitioned, and was going by Aiden.

The shooter broke into the school on Monday morning armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun. Security camera footage released by the Metro Nashville Police on Tuesday shows Hale pulling up to the school parking lot, then shooting at the glass doors of the building to gain entry.