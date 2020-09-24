A Man Was Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Two Police Officers At A Protest After The Breonna Taylor Decision

A man was arrested Wednesday night over the shooting of two police officers at a Louisville protest sparked by the Breonna Taylor charging decision.

Larynzo Johnson, 26, was charged with 14 counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of assaulting a police officer, Interim Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Robert Schroeder said in a press conference Thursday.

According to the charging document seen by BuzzFeed News, police said Johnson "intentionally used a handgun to fire multiple bullets at officers...causing serious physical injury" to two of them.

Johnson allegedly fled after the shooting and was found in possession of a handgun upon his arrest.



His arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning.

