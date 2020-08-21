Lori Loughlin Was Sentenced To Two Months In Prison For Her Role In The College Admissions Scam

Actor Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli outside court in Boston in August 2019.

Full House actor Lori Loughlin was sentenced Friday to two months in prison and two years of supervised release for her role in the college admissions scam.

In a sentencing hearing over Zoom, US district judge Nathaniel Gorton also ordered Loughlin to pay a $150,000 fine and serve 100 hours of community service.

Assistant US Attorney Justin O'Connell called Loughlin "an active and willful participant" in the bribery scheme to get her daughters into the University of Southern California.



“Loughlin opted to cheat so her children could steal two admissions spots from more capable, deserving students," O'Connell said.

The Full House actor was handed her sentence hours after a judge sentenced her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, to five months in prison for his role in the scam. Giannulli was also ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

In March 2019, Loughlin and Giannulli were indicted as part of "Operation Varsity Blues," along with dozens of other wealthy and influential parents. The nationwide scheme involved bribing college administrators and coaches to recruit students to athletic teams or assist students in cheating on the SATs and ACTs.



In a Zoom hearing in May, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges.

They had been accused of spending $500,000 in bribe money to the plot's ringleader, William "Rick" Singer, and officials at the University of Southern California to get their daughters admitted there.

The couple also falsely positioned their daughters as athletes, including adding photos in their applications of the two of them using rowing machines, which were later released by prosecutors.

The daughters, Isabella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli, a popular influencer, were not charged with any crimes.