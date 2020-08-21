Lori Loughlin's Husband Was Sentenced To 5 Months In Prison For His Role In The College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced Friday to five months in prison for his role in the college admissions scam.



Giannulli, 57, a fashion designer, was also ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and conduct 250 hours of community service. Loughlin, 56, is due to be sentenced in the afternoon.

The Full House actor and Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges during a Zoom hearing in May, more than a year after they and dozens of other parents, coaches, and university officials were exposed in the massive nationwide scheme.

The two had been accused of spending $500,000 in bribes to ringleader William "Rick" Singer's purported charity and university officials to get both their daughters into the University of Southern California.

The couple also allegedly used staged photos of their daughters, Isabella Rose Giannulli and social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, wearing workout clothes and using rowing machines to give the false impression that the young women were rowers in their college applications.



In a sentencing memorandum on Monday, prosecutors had recommended Giannulli be sentenced to five months in prison and Loughlin be sentenced to two, noting that Giannulli was "the more active participant in the scheme."

