Howard University Disavowed Phylicia Rashad's Tweet Supporting Bill Cosby

NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After Phylicia Rashad tweeted in support of Bill Cosby's release on Wednesday, Howard University — where Rashad was recently appointed as fine arts dean — denounced her words, saying they "lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault." Rashad, who played Cosby's onscreen wife Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show, tweeted a photo of her former costar on Wednesday shortly after it was announced that his rape conviction was being overturned on a legal technicality. "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted," Rashad tweeted. "A miscarriage of justice is corrected!"



In 2018, Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison and registered for life as a sex offender after he was found guilty of raping Andrea Constand in 2004. More than 60 women have accused the once-beloved comedian of drugging and sexually assaulting them over the course of decades, including during the height of his career. Constand's rape was the only one Cosby faced criminal repercussions for, largely because most of the allegations occurred too long ago to prosecute. On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the conviction — not because of any new information suggesting Cosby's innocence, but due to the court finding that his agreement with a previous prosecutor should have prevented charges from ever being filed. Rashad turned off replies to her Wednesday tweet but faced swift backlash regardless. A number of people expressed concern and anger that the defender of a many-times-accused serial rapist would serve in such a prestigious university role, considering the high national rates of campus sexual assault.

How safe would you feel on a college campus if your dean tweeted THAT. https://t.co/pIv8yEFquO Twitter: @RegardingJosh

A few hours later, Rashad walked back her tweet but did not apologize. "I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward," Rashad said in a follow-up tweet. "My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing." Howard University disavowed Rashad's words in a statement on Twitter late Wednesday night, but did not announce any action against her as a result of the incident.

"Survivors of sexual assault will always be our priority," the statement said. "While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault." The university added that "personal positions of University leadership do not reflect Howard University's policies."

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images Rashad and Cosby as Clair and Cliff Huxtable on The Cosby Show