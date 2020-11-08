A Shirtless Reveler Hilariously Interrupted A French Journalist's Broadcast After Biden Won

After Joe Biden officially clinched the presidency on Saturday, cities around the US erupted into celebration, with people cheering, partying, and just generally wilding out in the streets.

Naturally, one of the most festive sites was Washington, DC, where people rejoiced just steps away from the White House.

Maxime Switek, a journalist from French news station BFMTV, reported live from the boisterous scene, and had quite the run-in with one of the revelers.

"I've been to France, it's beautiful!" said a shirtless guy, then adopting a clearly flawless faux-French accent, causing the reporter to crack up laughing.

"I ate escargot," he said. "I love a croissant, hon hon hon, I love an omelette du fromage, hon hon hon, hon hon hon."

He then disappeared off screen, never to be seen again.

"Omelette du fromage" is a reference to an episode of Dexter's Laboratory, in which Dexter tries to learn French by listening to a tape while sleeping, but wakes up only able to say the phrase the tape got stuck on: "omelette du fromage."

Switek told BuzzFeed News he thought the interaction was "so funny," and that he never got the guy's name.

"I wish I could find who this guy is," Switek said. "It was very noisy and I couldn't understand his name."

The BFMTV clip has gone massively viral, obviously.