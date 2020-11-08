 Skip To Content
A Shirtless Reveler Hilariously Interrupted A French Journalist's Broadcast After Biden Won

Hon hon hon!

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 8, 2020, at 1:52 p.m. ET

J'en chialle
After Joe Biden officially clinched the presidency on Saturday, cities around the US erupted into celebration, with people cheering, partying, and just generally wilding out in the streets.

Naturally, one of the most festive sites was Washington, DC, where people rejoiced just steps away from the White House.

Maxime Switek, a journalist from French news station BFMTV, reported live from the boisterous scene, and had quite the run-in with one of the revelers.

"I've been to France, it's beautiful!" said a shirtless guy, then adopting a clearly flawless faux-French accent, causing the reporter to crack up laughing.

"I ate escargot," he said. "I love a croissant, hon hon hon, I love an omelette du fromage, hon hon hon, hon hon hon."

He then disappeared off screen, never to be seen again.

"Omelette du fromage" is a reference to an episode of Dexter's Laboratory, in which Dexter tries to learn French by listening to a tape while sleeping, but wakes up only able to say the phrase the tape got stuck on: "omelette du fromage."

Switek told BuzzFeed News he thought the interaction was "so funny," and that he never got the guy's name.

"I wish I could find who this guy is," Switek said. "It was very noisy and I couldn't understand his name."

The BFMTV clip has gone massively viral, obviously.

I have watched this dozens of times https://t.co/m4JEd0ma5g
better than all 50 hours of emily in paris honestly https://t.co/7uymBVm0PR
Me after 5 mins of Duolingo https://t.co/9LvCtVQJKx
French people are loving it too.

élu meilleur moment de l’élection présidentielle américaine https://t.co/L0vokX3bDX
Ce rayonnement international quoi 😂 "Omôlette dou fromage RÔN RÔN 🐷🐷🐷 !" https://t.co/dgGVqHGji0
AHAHAHAHHAHAHAA TROP DRÔLE https://t.co/7zjKrwnyHd
In conclusion:

@ the world im so sorry but also we are so hammered https://t.co/U2IOeGCxLe
BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. Our members help us keep our quality news free and available for all.

