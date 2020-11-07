 Skip To Content
"What Is Your Message To Donald Trump?"

"You're fired!"

By David Mack and Albert Samaha and Amber Jamieson and Rosalind Adams and Paul McLeod and Nidhi Prakash and Ema O'Connor

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Albert Samaha Albert Samaha BuzzFeed News Investigative Reporter Picture of Amber Jamieson Amber Jamieson BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Rosalind Adams Rosalind Adams BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Paul McLeod Paul McLeod BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Nidhi Prakash Nidhi Prakash BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Ema O'Connor Ema O'Connor BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 7, 2020, at 4:07 p.m. ET

Will Mensah, 41 — Brooklyn, New York

Albert Samaha/BuzzFeed News

Russell Lee, 62 — Lorton, Virginia

Paul McLeod/BuzzFeed News

"Donald Trump has learned that racism and his method of leadership does not work in America. He needs to take that to Russia or somewhere else, but it does not work in America, the real America."

Leta Von Beulow — Lansing, Michigan

Rosalind Adams/BuzzFeed News

"Fight on! We won in a landslide. Our vote was taken away by people manufacturing or changing the vote in the computers."

Zoe Zisser, 17 — Philadelphia

Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News

"Have fun in jail! I hope it's not a very cushy one."

Steve Harner, 34 — Philadelphia

Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News

"See you later!"

Richard Alexander, 33 — Washington, DC

Paul McLeod/BuzzFeed News

"Concede. Just concede."

Melissa Nsiah, 33 — Brooklyn

Albert Samaha/BuzzFeed News

“Bow out gracefully. That’s the least you can do right now.”

Meka, 30 — Washington, DC, via Detroit

Paul McLeod/BuzzFed News

"Donald Trump, take your wigs and your oversized suits and go home."

Aditi Rao, 35 — Philadelphia

Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News

"I wish you all the best but I don't think that you were the one for us because you really didn't fight for all of us. You mainly just fought for yourself."

Noah Paulette, 17 — Lansing, Michigan

Rosalind Adams/BuzzFeed News

"Challenge it legally, stay in the courts; we’re gonna win in the courts. It’s just about making sure everyone feels like this is a fair election."

Henry Quintana, 28, and Andrea Flores, 27 — Brooklyn

Albert Samaha/BuzzFeed News

Quintana: (see sign)

Flores: "On January 20, you're gonna get dragged out of the White House."

Dito Sevilla — Washington, DC

Paul McLeod/BuzzFeed News

"Get out! You're done! You're defeated!"

Cari, 30 — Washington, DC

Paul McLeod/BuzzFeed News

"Bye, bitch!"

Shawn Puri, 36 — Philadelphia

Amber Jamieson/BuzzFeed News

"Go home!"

Tammy Szacon, 62 — Lansing, Michigan

Rosalind Adams/BuzzFeed News

"You have fought for us for four years. We will stand with you. We will fight to the bitter end for democracy, for truth, for transparency. We love you, Donald Trump."

Maddie Schumacher, 22 — Washington, DC

Nidhi Prakash/BuzzFeed News

"Fuck you, and you got what you deserve."

Pam Murdock, 52 — Lansing, Michigan

Rosalind Adams/BuzzFeed News

"Don't lose faith. God has a plan."

Nadia Itani, 22, and Brandon Brooks, 23 — Washington, DC

Nidhi Prakash/BuzzFeed News

Itani: "You thought that your privilege could shield you from all the shitty things that you did to everyone in this country. But it didn't, because we fucking won."

Richard Paules — Washington, DC

Paul McLeod/BuzzFeed News

"Go away. Not just leave, go away. Take a break."

Rebecca Kronman, 38, and David Kronman, 42 — Brooklyn

Ema O'Connor/BuzzFeed News

David: "It's over, motherfucker! Get out!"

Rebecca: "Fuck Donald Trump, obviously."

Danielle Walton, 28, and Taliyah Green, 23 — Washington, DC

Nidhi Prakash/BuzzFeed News

Walton: "Don't need you. We never did need you."

Will Kresch, 33 — New Jersey

Ema O'Connor/BuzzFeed News

"I'm here waving my grandfather's flag. It's 65 years old. He fought in World War II against what he believed was evil ... and there are Americans that are still fighting those same battles. So I brought his flag with me today to celebrate that his fight is not over, Martin Luther King's fight is not over, and our fight is just beginning. So Donald, I know it's tough, baby, so get the fuck out of the way."

BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. Our members help us keep our quality news free and available for all.

