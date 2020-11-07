 Skip To Content
People Cheered, Honked, And Stomped On Cheetos In The Streets After Biden Won The Election

There were spontaneous celebrations around the country on Saturday morning.

By Otillia Steadman

Posted on November 7, 2020, at 1:14 p.m. ET

Spontaneous celebrations broke out around the country after Joe Biden was declared president-elect on Saturday morning, as people gathered in the streets, played music, danced, and even popped some champagne.

Many went out into the streets to cheer, and cars honked at happy crowds.

New Yorkers are just beginning to hear the news. The cheers are increasing by the minute. Here’s Fifth Avenue, just outside the Met. 🎊 Congratulations #PresidentElectBiden
Joseph A. Bondy @josephabondy

They popped champagne in the street.

Granted, I did just walk by a wine shop.
Ben Collins @oneunderscore__

They screamed and rang cowbells.

In Brooklyn, New York, a crowd cheered for a USPS truck, which honked in return.

Brooklyn and the USPS, cheering each other on.
Peter Kafka @pkafka

So much cheering.

The audio
Margaret Sullivan @Sulliview

People also stomped on Cheetos.

People are ritualistically stomping on cheetos here in crown heights
jacob @jacobplitman

In Washington, DC a big crowd gathered outside the White House.

Thr crowd outside the White House on Black Lives Matter Plaza with the church where the President staged his bible photo op
Alan Fisher @AlanFisher

People beat drums.

Cheers erupt in DC from apartments as Press calls election for Biden @nbcwashington
Mark Segraves @SegravesNBC4

There was a brass band in a pickup truck.

Crush Funk is leading the crowd downtown. Cars honking their horns as they pass. Lots of cheering and celebratory vibes in DC #Election2020
Jane Recker @janerecker

And a march.

Off to reclaim the White House. #bidenharis2020
ilyseh @ilyseh

And a Trump balloon was spotted.

Spotted:
Natasha Bertrand @NatashaBertrand

People honked and yelled as they drove past Trump tower in Chicago.

Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the #2020Election. Here outside of the Trump Tower in downtown #Chicago the energy is high. Crowds are cheering. Cars are honking. People are dancing. One couple popped a bottle of champagne.
Grace Rodgers @gracelizrodgers

In Minneapolis, people danced in front of the Third Precinct building which was burned in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd.

Celebration of Biden’s victory in front of the burned out Third Precinct in Minneapolis
Max Nesterak @maxnesterak

People ran into the streets in Atlanta.

Right now in midtown Atlanta #BidenHarris2020 @cbs46
Jasmina Alston @JasminaAlstonTV

They waved flags in Austin.

Scenes from downtown Austin, reaction from both sides to election being called for Biden
Shonda Novak @snovak999

And yelled in San Francisco.

San Francisco, two minutes after CNN called the election for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris - what an amazing moment to experience collectively.
Rhianon @rhi_anon

There were also celebrations in Los Angeles.

RT @isellassfordior: ALL OF LOS ANGELES IS SCREAMING!!!!!! NO MORE TRUMP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ken Michaelside @kmside

some car horns and men yelling “yes!” outside in West Hollywood following news about Biden
Krystie Lee Yandoli @KrystieLYandoli

Some already started celebrating on Friday, after Decision Desk HQ, an elections analysis firm, called Pennsylvania, and therefore the election, for Biden.

People had gathered in Washington Square Park in New York at night and danced in the fountain.

Washington Square Park not waiting for the AP call
Jake Offenhartz @jangelooff

In Philadelphia they twirled rainbow flags.

lots of rainbow flags out this morning in Philly
Amber Jamieson @ambiej

And danced in streets.

West Philly reacts to Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania by dancing in the street, of course
Ellie Rushing @EllieRushing

Some people made clear that they were celebrating Trump losing, rather than Biden winning.

Just to be clear, I am not celebrating Biden winning. I am celebrating Trump losing.
Madara Coochie-ha @pancake_george

i ain't celebrating biden going in i'm celebrating trump going OUT
ratato @fruitylilgemma

In Philadelphia, people chanted "no more years!"

People in Philly are chanting “no more years” and singing the goodbye song as they descend on Independence Hall to celebrate
Adrian Morrow @AdrianMorrow

Whatever the reasoning though, many agreed: Trump got the whole 2020 experience in the end.

We gave Trump the entire 2020 experience. He got COVID &amp; now is unemployed!
steve. @CarIegend

