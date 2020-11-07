People Cheered, Honked, And Stomped On Cheetos In The Streets After Biden Won The Election
There were spontaneous celebrations around the country on Saturday morning.
Spontaneous celebrations broke out around the country after Joe Biden was declared president-elect on Saturday morning, as people gathered in the streets, played music, danced, and even popped some champagne.
Many went out into the streets to cheer, and cars honked at happy crowds.
They popped champagne in the street.
They screamed and rang cowbells.
In Brooklyn, New York, a crowd cheered for a USPS truck, which honked in return.
So much cheering.
People also stomped on Cheetos.
In Washington, DC a big crowd gathered outside the White House.
People beat drums.
There was a brass band in a pickup truck.
And a march.
And a Trump balloon was spotted.
People honked and yelled as they drove past Trump tower in Chicago.
In Minneapolis, people danced in front of the Third Precinct building which was burned in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd.
People ran into the streets in Atlanta.
They waved flags in Austin.
And yelled in San Francisco.
There were also celebrations in Los Angeles.
Some already started celebrating on Friday, after Decision Desk HQ, an elections analysis firm, called Pennsylvania, and therefore the election, for Biden.
People had gathered in Washington Square Park in New York at night and danced in the fountain.
In Philadelphia they twirled rainbow flags.
And danced in streets.
Some people made clear that they were celebrating Trump losing, rather than Biden winning.
In Philadelphia, people chanted "no more years!"
Whatever the reasoning though, many agreed: Trump got the whole 2020 experience in the end.
