Protests In Minnesota Continued After The Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright Was Named

The officer who fired the fatal shots was identified as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the department and the police union president.

Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Protesters drop to their knees in front of a line of police during a protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, early Tuesday morning.

Protests continued in Minnesota into Tuesday morning for the second night in a row, sparked by the police killing of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by an officer during a traffic stop. A massive crowd gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, with hundreds answering calls of "Say his name!" with "Daunte Wright!"

Officers launched tear gas at the protesters videos show — despite Brooklyn Center’s city council passing a resolution that same night prohibiting its use, CCX News reported. About 40 people were arrested during the protests, mostly on charges of rioting and for violating the area's 7 p.m. curfew, Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said in a press conference in the early morning hours on Tuesday. A few officers received "minor injuries" from being hit with debris, he said, and looting incidents were “pretty limited and sporadic in nature."

Current scene outside Brooklyn Center PD. #DaunteWright @kare11 Twitter: @HeidiWigdahl

On Monday night, the police officer who killed Wright was identified as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the department. In a press conference, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Potter had meant to use her Taser on Wright, but accidentally shot him instead. In body camera footage of the incident, Potter can be heard yelling, "Taser! Taser! Taser! Oh shit, I just shot him." The incident has further heightened grief and tension in the Minneapolis area, where Derek Chauvin, the police officer who killed George Floyd, is currently on trial for murder. In an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday, Wright's father, Aubrey Wright, said he "can't accept" the excuse that the fatal shooting of his son was a mistake. “I lost my son. He is never coming back. I can’t accept that," Aubrey Wright said. "A mistake? That doesn’t even sound right.”



EXCLUSIVE: Daunte Wright’s father says he “can’t accept” that a police officer fatally shot his 20-year-old son by accident: “I lost my son. He is never coming back. I can’t accept that. A mistake? That doesn’t even sound right.” https://t.co/gwMJmhAfUm Twitter: @GMA

Potter has been placed on administrative leave pending an independent investigation. When asked whether she would be fired, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon would not answer directly, but said, “I think we can watch the video and ascertain whether she will be returning." Potter is president of her police union, the Brooklyn Center Police Officers Association, a role in which she has represented other officers who've killed people, KSTP-TV reported.

Gannon said officers pulled Wright over Sunday afternoon over an expired registration tag on his car, and when they ran his name through their system, found he had a warrant out for his arrest. According to the New York Times, he had missed a court appearance for two misdemeanor charges: carrying a handgun without a permit and running from police last June. While attempting to arrest him on Sunday, Wright tried to break free and get back in his car. Body camera footage shows Potter warning Wright she would tase him, but then she fatally shot him. Wright's mother, Katie Wright, had been on the phone with him during the incident, she told KARE 11. He called her when he was pulled over because she had recently given him the car and he needed the insurance information, she said.



Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright, 20, describes the phone call with her son as he was pulled over. @kare11 Twitter: @ChrisHrapsky

Katie Wright said she heard her son ask an officer why he was being pulled over, and the officer said they would explain once he got out of the car. She then heard "scuffling" and demands from an officer to put his phone down. "A minute later, I called and his girlfriend answered, which was the passenger in the car, and said that he'd been shot," she said. "And she put it on the driver's side, and my son was laying there, lifeless."

At a candlelight vigil on Monday night, several members of Wright's family spoke about their loss.

Katie Wright spoke earlier at the vigil held where her son Daunte was killed yesterday. "My heart is literally broken into a thousand pieces and I don't know what to do or say... I just need everyone to know that he was my life, he was my son, and I can never get that back" Twitter: @JaredGoyette

"My heart is literally broken into a thousand pieces, and I don't know what to do or what to say," his mother told the crowd. "But I just need everybody to know that he is much more than this. ... He had a smile that was angelic, he lit up the room, he was funny, he played, he was an amazing son, and he's going to truly be missed by everybody." Wright was the father of a two-year-old boy, his mother said. "I just need everyone to know that he was my life, he was my son, and I can never get that back," she said, "Because of a mistake? Because of an accident?"

His brother, Dallas Bryant, said Wright was "an amazing kid, amazing brother, amazing father, amazing uncle." "Everybody who knows Daunte knows what kind of kid he is," Bryant said. "He's the kid to give you the shirt off of his back. He is the most loyal person to anybody, he would do anything that you wanted him to do."

Watching the video of the last moments of his brother's life, Bryant said he "could tell he was scared." He challenged the police's explanation that the shooting was simply accidental. "My brother lost his life because they were trigger happy," Bryant said. "You know your left from your right. You know the difference between plastic and metal."



Daunte Wright’s brother Dallas Twitter: @maxnesterak