The Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright Meant To Tase Him But Accidentally Fired Her Gun, Police Said
In body camera footage of the incident, an officer can be heard saying, "Taser, Taser Taser! Oh shit, I just shot him."
The Minnesota police officer who killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, on Sunday meant to use her Taser but accidentally fired her gun, officials said in a press conference Monday.
Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, said Sunday that after pulling over the driver for a traffic violation, officers learned there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest. While trying to arrest him, they said he attempted to reenter his car, prompting police to fire.
But in a press conference Monday, body camera footage of Sunday's incident was shown for the first time. The footage shows Wright outside his car as authorities attempt to place him under arrest. He then suddenly tries to reenter the vehicle, prompting a struggle with officers. "I'll tase ya," a woman officer warns Wright as he tries to kick her.
"Taser, Taser, Taser!" the officer can be heard saying in the video. "Oh shit! I just shot him."
Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon told reporters he believes the officer meant to reach for her Taser, but instead grabbed her gun.
"This appears to me, from what I viewed and the officer’s reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright," Gannon said.
The officer is now on administrative leave, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be conducting an independent investigation, he said.
The officer has not yet been identified, but Gannon said she is a "very senior officer." He would not comment directly on whether she would be fired, saying she deserved "due process," but added, “I think we can watch the video and ascertain whether she will be returning."
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who also spoke at the Monday press conference, said he supported the officer being terminated. "My position is that we cannot afford to make mistakes that lead to the loss of life of other people in our profession, so I do fully support releasing the officer of her duties," he said.
Wright's mother, Katie Wright, was on the phone with her son at the time of the shooting, she told KARE 11. He called her when he got pulled over because she had recently given him the car and he needed the insurance information, she said.
Katie Wright said she then heard a "scuffle."
"A minute later, I called and his girlfriend answered, which was the passenger in the car, and said that he'd been shot and she put it on the driver's side, and my son was laying there, lifeless," she said.
The shooting occurred just miles outside of Minneapolis, where the murder trial for Derek Chauvin, the police officer who killed George Floyd, is underway.
It prompted hundreds to gather in protest late Sunday night outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department headquarters, where officers used tear gas, projectiles, and flash-bang grenades on demonstrators.
On Monday, the Minnesota Twins postponed their game against the Boston Red Sox "out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday," and said they extend their "sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright."
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden both said they would address the shooting later on Monday.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
