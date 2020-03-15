A Cruise Ship Is Locked In A Standoff After Being Denied Entry To Chile Over Coronavirus Fears

The cruise company confirmed the port closure in a tweet and said they're working with the Chilean government "to provide a controlled debarkation plan for that would ensure all guests have travel arrangements to leave the country."

Though no one on board has reported being sick, passengers are stuck and unsure when or how they will be let off.

The Celebrity Eclipse, a cruise ship with a capacity of nearly 3,000, attempted to dock in San Antonio, Chile on Sunday after their cruise line, Celebrity Cruises, announced Saturday night that they had suspended operations due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

A cruise ship has been locked in an hours-long standoff off the coast of Chile, after the cruise company suspended trips and Chile banned cruise ships from docking in their ports.

The port of San Antonio, Chile, is now closed to all cruise ships. Celebrity Cruises is working with government officials to provide a controlled debarkation plan that would ensure all guests have travel arrangements to leave the country.

The widespread cruise suspensions came just after Chile's Minister of Health, Jaime Mañalich , announced a ban on cruises docking at the country's ports, after an elderly British man on one ship tested positive for the coronavirus.

Celebrity Cruises' suspension coincided with the same decision by many other major cruise companies. On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, and Royal Caribbean — Celebrity Cruises' parent company — had "all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for thirty days."

There are no reports of anyone testing positive for or showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, aboard the Celebrity Eclipse, which departed March 1 for a two-week voyage from Buenos Aires to San Antonio.

The ship arrived off the coast of San Antonio in the early morning hours on Sunday, sailing in circles as it tried to negotiate permission to dock with local authorities.

Passengers — many of whom had planned to continue on with the ship to San Diego — have now spent hours in long lines to give their passport and flight information to crew members in preparation to debark. Simultaneously, many of them are scrambling to book new flights and hotels.

The State Department and US Embassy in Chile did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Despite the chaos, the vibe has stayed sunny, and dining and recreational activities have continued, Rev. Ian Jonhston, a British passenger, told BuzzFeed News.

"Mood on board is very good," Johnston said. "People [are] being very friendly and lots of humorous banter."



Johnston said it had been an "amazing trip," and he said the cruise line was assisting his fellow passengers in making new travel arrangements.

Denise Tulk, whose parents are on board from Cambridge, Ontario, told BuzzFeed News "they're doing fine, just anxiously waiting news."

"Apparently things are pretty calm and since no one is sick, people are just waiting to hear any news but they know it’s out of their hands," Tulk said.

Another passenger on board, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he had heard some passengers arguing and blaming US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the media for panic over the pandemic.

"My family is riding this out in our room for now," he said.

While inconvenient, the passenger said he understands "Chile's unease with accepting so many American passengers."

"I haven't seen symptoms on board, and the captain reports no cases," he said. "But I'd be weary of exposing my country to a large group of Americans right now, too."