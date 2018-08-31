Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Just Met Hillary And Bill Clinton At Aretha Franklin's Funeral
The SNL star has a tattoo of Clinton's face on his leg.
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson met Hillary and Bill Clinton at Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit on Friday.
Ariana and Hillary clasped hands and talked to each other and stared into each other's eyes.
Here's video of their meeting:
Pete posed for a pic with Hillary, which is a big deal because...
...he has a TATTOO of her. Which they have talked about on Insta.
Here's how he looked after that meeting.
A lot of people truly cannot believe that Pete Davidson is at Aretha Franklin's funeral.
Like, imagine telling your 2017 self about this.
Some people think Hillary told Ariana she loves her and that she was proud of her after Manchester.
Other lip-readers had other guesses.
Grande is one of the many artists set to perform at Franklin's funeral on Friday.
Following news of the Queen of Soul's death earlier this month, Grande sang "Natural Woman" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as a tribute.
You can watch the full performance here:
