Aretha Franklin's Star-Studded Funeral Features A Ridiculously Long List Of Celebs
Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, and Ariana Grande will all be giving tributes to the late Queen of Soul.
Aretha Franklin's funeral will be held on Friday in her hometown of Detroit, and many, many, many celebrities who were close to the late singer are scheduled to perform and speak at her service.
Franklin's representative provided BuzzFeed News with this list of stars who are paying tribute to her at the funeral:
Stevie Wonder
Chaka Khan
Al Sharpton
Clive Davis
Ariana Grande
Faith Hill
Eric Holder
Ronald Isley
Jesse Jackson
Jennifer Hudson
Bill Clinton
LeBron James
Cicely Tyson
Fantasia
Yolanda Adams
Shirley Caesar
The Clark Sisters
Jennifer Holliday
Here's the full order of service:
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.