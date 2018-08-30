BuzzFeed News

Aretha Franklin's Star-Studded Funeral Features A Ridiculously Long List Of Celebs

Aretha Franklin's Star-Studded Funeral Features A Ridiculously Long List Of Celebs

Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, and Ariana Grande will all be giving tributes to the late Queen of Soul.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on August 30, 2018, at 4:49 p.m. ET

Aretha Franklin's funeral will be held on Friday in her hometown of Detroit, and many, many, many celebrities who were close to the late singer are scheduled to perform and speak at her service.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Franklin's representative provided BuzzFeed News with this list of stars who are paying tribute to her at the funeral:

Stevie Wonder

Kris Connor / Getty Images

Chaka Khan

Jim Mcisaac / Getty Images

Al Sharpton

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Clive Davis

Pool / Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, who admired Aretha Franklin, was invited to perform at her funeral after giving a tribute to Franklin on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Grande sang "Natural Woman" in her memory.

Faith Hill

Faith Hill collaborated with Franklin on a duet for the late singer's 2011 album, A Woman Falling Out of Love, although the song never made it on the album. The country singer also covered Franklin's “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)" while on tour with her husband, Tim McGraw, in 2017 and 2018. She'll be singing in honor of Franklin at the funeral.

Eric Holder

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Ronald Isley

Jeff Fusco / Getty Images

Jesse Jackson

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Bill Clinton

Stephen Jaffe / AFP / Getty Images

LeBron James

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Cicely Tyson

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Fantasia

After singing in many tributes to Aretha Franklin in the past, including a 2008 Grammy event, R&B singer and American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino will join other artists in honoring Franklin on Friday.

Yolanda Adams

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Shirley Caesar

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The Clark Sisters

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jennifer Holliday

Maury Phillips / Getty Images

Here's the full order of service:

Download PDF
