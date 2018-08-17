Ariana Grande Gave A Beautiful Tribute To Aretha Franklin On "The Tonight Show"
Grande honored the late singer by performing "Natural Woman."
After Aretha Franklin died on Thursday, many celebrities shared tributes to the iconic singer on social media. Ariana Grande was among them, posting this photo:
And she shared this video of Aretha Franklin performing "I Say a Little Prayer."
Grande, whose new album Sweetener dropped on Friday, also paid tribute to the late singer when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon by singing "Natural Woman."
Grande sang the lyrics while the Roots played the music.
And it was really something.
According to reports from TMZ, Grande initially didn't want to do the Aretha Franklin tribute because she didn't plan on singing that night, but the Roots' Questlove convinced her to do it. The same reports also said Grande "broke down" and cried after the performance was over.
After the performance, Jimmy Fallon tweeted at Grande to thank her. "Thank you @ArianaGrande and @theRoots for putting together a beautiful opening of our show honoring our friend, the legendary Aretha Franklin," he wrote.
CORRECTION
Aretha Franklin died on Thursday, Aug. 16. An earlier version of this post misstated the date.
