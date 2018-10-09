I Take Medication For Depression, Hair Loss, And Erectile Dysfunction, And There’s Nothing Shameful About That

New companies like Roman and Hims will ship erectile dysfunction medication straight to your door — but are they profiting off the stigma they claim to be fighting?

New Yorkers love to complain, and the subway is one of our favorite things to complain about. The delays! The crowding! Over 5 million people ride the subway every day, and the ads we stare at also become a part of our collective conversation (Dr. Zizmor!). A few months ago, riding the subway with my nose in a book, I was pulled back into the real world by an ad for a company I hadn’t heard of before: Roman. Roman was selling “The erectile dysfunction drugs you definitely don’t need, but your ‘friend’ was asking about.” My stomach sank. I’m the “friend” who was asking about Viagra. I was the butt of this joke. A month or two before that subway ride, I’d talked to my therapist about erectile dysfunction, two words so unattractive together that they’re universally shortened to ED. I’d just started antidepressants in the wake of an awful breakup, and those drugs — or that breakup or my work stress or my financial stress or my family pressures or the 45th president or NYC rent prices — made me anxious about sex. Anxiety made me nervous, and nerves made me not get hard. I’d started dating a boy, and that boy was a bottom, and I liked him. Dating someone I liked made my anxiety, and thus my ED, worse. My therapist asked if I could talk to the boy about it. I could, but not well, and a week or two later, our relationship fizzled for that reason or a thousand others. So I talked to my doctor about erectile dysfunction. I sat in a room with him, nervous to mention it. We decided that I could try Viagra and see what I thought.

Many of us gays grew up hating so much about our bodies — or being afraid of what might happen to them.

The subway ad for Roman reminded me that I shouldn’t want to talk about any of this. Roman and another brand, Hims, have received millions of dollars in venture capital funding ($3 million and $7 million, respectively). These brands deliver men’s lifestyle drugs via diagnosis over the web or on the phone. With Roman, the pills are then shipped “discretely” to customers’ doors. The services are inexpensive, and both brands attempt to be comparable to a primary care visit and traditional insurance, but they are — for me — more expensive than what I pay going through my doctor.

Yes, I am an upper-middle-class white gay cliché. I take Lexapro and Propecia and Viagra and Truvada, the HIV prevention drug. But I’m also from a working-class Irish Catholic background where men don’t admit to physical weaknesses, illness included. Instead, we tough it out. Shame and silence about sexual performance undergird and power masculinity. These same forces — shame and silence — are so common to the experience of being young and queer. Many of us gays grew up hating so much about our bodies — or being afraid of what might happen to them. I got beat up for being fem in a small town. I grew up terrified that kissing a boy would mean a life where AIDS was inevitable. So it makes sense to me that we, as a community, want so badly to have control over our own flesh. If bodies are our currency and pleasure our capital, investing in keeping these bodies as desirable as possible only makes sense. Once we remake our bodies and find our pleasure, we finally have something to lose. I’ve grown to mostly love myself, and I definitely have something to lose. But if I share the things I’m most afraid of, they become less daunting to face. The practice of talking about my ED to as many people as possible, including my doctor, is a part of how these things lose their power to frighten me. It was hard to talk to my doctor about ED. It’s harder still to write about it, and damn near impossible when I imagine people reading it (oh god, my exes!). Sometimes it’s important, even critical, to do the big, hard thing.

Masculinity seems to me directly tied to sexual performance. James, a friend of mine, whom I’ve talked to about ED meds before, told me that “My sexual prowess was always a big part of my identity in a way I didn’t even realize up until the point it was threatened. It was something I was proud of.” By sexual prowess, I think he meant his ability to top, and to top anytime, probably because that’s what most men wanted from him. According to Hims and Roman, both, men purchase drugs like Viagra and Propecia online and have for years, often illegally. “So much of this medicine is being purchased off label and off brand. We hear all the time guys are going online to try to import generics from India and Canada,” explained Hims founder and CEO Andrew Dudum in a recent phone interview. “The situation is kind of a scary one.”

Are the convenience and subtlety of e-medicine worth the trade-offs?

Zachariah Reitano — a cofounder of Roman who is public about having used ED drugs himself — told me that they’re filling gaps that exist because men don’t like to talk about their health. “Only 18% to 25% of people who experience ED receive treatment for it,” he explained in the offices of Roman here in Manhattan, a well-lit open space full of computer workstations. “And the most recent study showed that about 75% of PCPs [primary care providers] don’t ask about your sexual health.” All this silence is deadly: Men aren’t comfortable talking to health care providers about our aging and our sometimes imperfect bodies. We’re less likely to go to the doctor.

Proponents of e-medicine argue that it’s cheaper — for men and women both — and provides better services to the patients than your grandparents’ general practitioner. Who wouldn’t rather tap an app and not fidget in a sterile-feeling waiting room crawling in everyone else’s germs? And Dudum told me that they can provide the kinds of follow-ups by text or email that are simply impossible for typical doctor’s offices. But are the convenience and subtlety of e-medicine worth the trade-offs?

I’d been through all this a decade before, in 2007, when I first started taking other drugs offered by Hims: drugs for male pattern baldness. I’d noticed some hair loss already in college. College is when my grandfather — my mom’s dad — started losing his hair. He was my lesson in toxic masculinity. When he was older, he broke bones falling because he refused to use his walker. That thing wasn’t manly. He didn’t need it. I loved my hair. I was just figuring out I was gay, and like most gay youngsters, I was afraid of aging out of my own beauty before I’d ever sucked a single dick. In 2007, I’d just started a PhD program. I worked on protein biochemistry, so I could look up the drugs I was thinking about taking and understand the clinical and biochemical research before talking to my doctor. By understanding how drugs work at the molecular level, you can advocate for yourself to your doctor on more equal footing, which might be especially important for women, people of color, queer people, trans people, and people in more than one of these categories. This makes us better able to make choices outside of the (ridiculous) drug ads we see on TV and Big Pharma’s ethically dubious advertising directly to our doctors, and the ads we see on the subway, too. Propecia is an inhibitor of the enzyme 5-alpha reductase, which produces a testosterone derivative called dihydrotestosterone (DHT). DHT drives hair loss. Inhibit 5-alpha reductase, get less DHT, lose less hair, and maybe even gain some back. Studies show it’s remarkably effective, producing some hair regrowth in 66% of men after two years and preventing loss in more than 80%. Side effects are usually minimal, but among the more common side effects is ED. I decided it was worth this small risk.

Not surprisingly, when men do go to the doctor, we are taken more seriously and get better care.

Each conversation chips away at the shame and the stigma, healing in its small way my heteronormative past.