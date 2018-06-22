One-Third Of Gay Men Haven’t Heard Of A Drug That Helps Prevent HIV

A poll by Whitman Insight Strategies and BuzzFeed News also found that 34% of gay men think PrEP, or Truvada, which reduces the risk of contracting HIV, “promotes unhealthy sexual behavior.”

One-third of gay men, and more than half of bisexual men, in the United States have never heard of a medication that can fend off HIV infection, despite massive public health campaigns targeted at LGBTQ people urging them to consider taking it, according to a poll conducted by BuzzFeed News and Whitman Insight Strategies.

Sold under the name Truvada, pre-exposure prophylaxis, known as PrEP, has been found to dramatically reduce the likelihood of contracting HIV. The highly priced medication is often subsidized by the manufacturer, and many health programs strive to provide it. The Food and Drug Administration approved Truvada in 2012 for use by people who were HIV-negative but who were at high risk of contracting the virus, for example, because they had a partner who was HIV-positive. It’s meant to be combined with other safe-sex practices, like using a condom.

Yet 32% of gay men, and 57% of bisexual men, have never heard of it, according to a survey fielded by Whitman Insight Strategies and taken by 880 LGBTQ adults from around the United States.

One-fifth of gay men and nearly half — 47% — of bisexual men in the survey said they didn’t know how to get PrEP.

Gay and bi men, particularly black men, have some of the highest rates of HIV infection in the United States, but other populations are also at risk of exposure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated in March that more than 1.1 million Americans would benefit from PrEP, but in 2015 — the only year examined in the study — only 90,000 people had prescriptions filled in commercial pharmacies.