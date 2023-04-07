The Many “One True Loves” Of Taylor Jenkins Reid

Taylor Jenkins Reid is not Hollywood’s muse . She’s Hollywood.

For several years now, the author has been an IP machine, generating mega-hit books that turn into highly anticipated shows and films. It started when TikTok shined a light on her 2019 novel Daisy Jones & The Six , which became a much-watched Amazon Prime miniseries last month. The cycle is now repeating with three other novels in development — The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo as a Netflix film, Malibu Rising as a Hulu series, and Carrie Soto Is Back as a TV series for Picturestart. (No word yet on where Carrie Soto will air.)

Her latest project is an adaptation of one of her earliest works. One True Loves, a rom-com based on her 2016 novel of the same name, was released in theaters on April 7. It will be released digitally on April 14 and was produced by BuzzFeed Studios alongside others. She cowrote the film with Alex Jenkins Reid, her husband.

It’s a good time to be Reid. She was a producer on Daisy Jones and is an executive producer on all other screen adaptations. She’s also garnered herself a devoted, extremely online audience that has the same obsessive tendencies as Swifties. They make character drawings, casting theories, and fanfiction all devoted to her work. It’s all a bit kismet — or ironic, depending on how you look at it.

The writer known for chronicling fictional famous women navigating intense notoriety has found herself a recognizable writer unable to escape the ubiquity of her work. Her novels fill airport bookshops and the New York Times bestseller list, yet Reid is putting the medium aside — momentarily.

“I want to keep writing books because I love what I do,” she tells BuzzFeed News. It’s just that she is “driven entirely by excitement,” and right now, what excites her is screenwriting and producing. “I have become known for a particular type of book, and which is to say a book dealing with fame, and I would like to go back to telling stories that are big in scope,” she says of current literary aspirations. “It's actually probably more going back to what I had long done before.”