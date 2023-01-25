Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Fictional Fleetwood Mac–Inspired Band Daisy Jones & The Six Are Releasing Their “Aurora” Album IRL

Daisy Jones has finally come alive, and she’s damn well. The illustrious, folky lead character in Taylor Jenkins Reid ’s 2019 novel Daisy Jones & the Six is headed to the small screen in a new Amazon Prime Video limited series of the same name . Though Daisy Jones and the band The Six are fictional, some of the actors who played them recorded an album and are releasing it soon.

The book chronicles a ’70s rock band releasing Aurora, a massive stadium rock album, while dealing with intense personal relationships. On Wednesday, Amazon dropped the series’ trailer ahead of its March 3 premiere and announced that some of the actors had recorded songs from Aurora to be released as a full-length album on the same day as the show.

Riley Keough (The Terminal List) and Sam Claflin (Peaky Blinders) play the band's two lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. They’re joined in the series with Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation) as pianist Karen Sirko, Will Harrison (Venefica) as Graham Dunne, Josh Whitehouse (The Knight Before Christmas) as Eddie Roundtree, and Sebastian Chacon (Emergency) as Warren Rojas.

Amazon also dropped the first Daisy Jones & the Six single, “Regret Me,” a powerful duet sung by Keough and Claflin. Lyrics to “Regret Me” will feature on the 11-song album alongside other songs outlined in the book like “Aurora.” The song "Honeycomb" is now titled “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb).”