Pastor Brunson Met With Trump At The White House After Spending Two Years Detained In Turkey

Pastor Andrew Brunson arrived in the US and met with President Trump at the White House Saturday, after spending two years detained in Turkey.

“I just want to congratulate you, because you have galvanized this country,” Trump said. “I mean you just take a look at this, there is so much interest, and it is your faith, it is your strength, what you’ve done, gone through...”



“It’s a great honor to have you back home,” Trump added.

Brunson thanked the president and his administration for the work they did to get him released.

Trump jokingly said that he wouldn’t ask Brunson if he plans to return to Turkey but Brunson responded by saying, “We do love Turkey. We were there for 25 years. And we love the Turkish people.”

Brunson then got on his knees and prayed for the president:

Lord God, I ask that you pour out your holy spirit on President Trump, that you give him supernatural wisdom to accomplish all of the plans that we have for this country and for him. I ask that you give him wisdom on how to lead this country into righteousness. I ask that you give him perseverance and endurance and courage to stand for truth. I ask that you protect him from slander, from enemies, from those who would undermine. I ask that you make him a great blessing to this country. Fill him with your wisdom and strength and perseverance. And we bless him, may he be a great blessing to our country, in Jesus’s name, we bless you. Amen.

Following the prayer, Trump said he had one question: “Who did you vote for?”

Amid laughter, Brunson said he sent in an absentee ballot from prison.

Ahead of Brunson’s arrival, Trump tweeted: “It will be wonderful to see and meet him. He is a great Christian who has been through such a tough experience.” He also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his help.