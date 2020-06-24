A Louisville Police Detective Has Been Fired For His Role In The Shooting Death Of Breonna Taylor

One of the three police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment during a surprise raid has officially been fired, authorities announced Tuesday.



Police Chief Robert J. Schroeder had already made his decision to fire Detective Brett Hankison clear on June 19, saying he had violated the department's regulations and deadly force standards in ways that were a "shock to the conscience."

In a similar letter posted on Tuesday, Schroeder said he was "alarmed and stunned" by the use of deadly force and that he had the "utmost confidence" in his decision to officially end Hankison's employment.