The El Paso And Dayton Shootings Show How Disinformation Spreads On Messaging Apps

Just after the El Paso shooting, a video of a young man in glasses driving and rapping to Kendrick Lamar began to spread on Telegram. It was posted by Gavin McInnes, the Proud Boys founder who has been banned from major social media platforms for violent rhetoric and captioned, “This just in: rap fan shoots up Walmart in El Paso. Is rap the devil’s music?” Within a minute, it was reposted by Milo Yiannopoulos, who has also been kicked off the major social networks, with the words “Kendrick Lamar has some questions to answer.” But the driver, a 26-year-old from New York state, had nothing to do with the shooting, and the video itself was several years old.

Collectively the two posts, which remain online, have been viewed by roughly 7,500 people according to Telegram statistics, (though it’s possible the two men’s audiences overlap). Yet there’s no way to tell whether it was further spread to private groups on the platform, or if it made the leap from Telegram to other private spaces. The video highlights an emerging issue for online disinformation: As the major social platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have taken steps to ban users for spreading false, hateful or violent messages, bad actors have turned to private spaces where their communications are harder to track.

After the El Paso and Dayton shootings, disinformation spread across spaces the public couldn’t see. In group chats, copy-and-pasted texts about active shooters jumped from group to group. On Telegram, personalities that were banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube found a safe haven and continued to mislead their followers. Some of that information was then screenshot and published to Facebook groups and Instagram or Snapchat stories. None of it could be effectively countered by fact-checkers.

The video McInnes and Yiannopoulos posted had nothing to do with the El Paso shooting. It was taken from YouTube, where it had originally been posted in 2015 by Cody Dzintars. Dzintars generally makes videos commenting on music but hasn’t uploaded anything in months. Yiannopoulos didn’t comment on questions about the disinformation, instead calling the reporter “a dumb cunt.” He then posted a message to Telegram that the video “wasn’t legit.” Neither McInnes nor Telegram responded to requests for comments.

“I wanted to clarify that I am NOT the El Paso shooter and don’t follow any agendas led by Milo or Gavin,” Dzintars told BuzzFeed News when notified of the video by email. “Luckily it was on this other app. I don’t think they have access to platforms like Twitter and Insta, but had they posted it on their Twitters it could’ve been a completely different story,” he said.

The flow of disinformation across these private spaces is both harder to track, and to counter. “There’s no metadata whatsoever. There’s nothing there to go back to, to be able to trace it,” said Claire Wardle who heads First Draft News, a non-profit organization dedicated to fact-checking worldwide. Wardle has overseen fact-checking projects with a focus on WhatsApp in India and Brazil.

“The way that WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger groups work is, they tend to be smaller groups of people who know and trust each other,” she said.