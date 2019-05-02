Facebook And Instagram Is Banning Far-Right Influencers Like Alex Jones, Paul Joseph Watson, Milo Yiannopoulos, And Laura Loomer

A Facebook spokesperson said they have "always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology."

John Lamparski / Getty Images

Facebook is removing a host of prominent far-right and/or anti-Semitic political figures like Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson, and Laura Loomer from both Facebook and Instagram, the company announced Thursday. Many of the influencers impacted by the ban have already been banned from other platforms, like Yiannopoulos who was banned from Twitter in 2016. Jones had been exclusively using Instagram since a ban from several major platforms last year. Loomer was banned from Twitter last year for spreading misinformation about Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar. Farrakhan had a video removed from Facebook last year that compared Jews to termites. Also being banned are the pages for Jones' Infowars site and Paul Nehlen, a white supremacist politician who mounted an unsuccessful bid last year for Paul Ryan's seat.

"We've always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology," a Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today." The ban will affect both Facebook and Instagram. According to reports, the company cited their policies against "dangerous Individuals and Organizations" in their decision to ban the accounts. It's unclear what prompted Thursday's ban.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Louis Farrakhan.

Last month, an Instagram spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that one of Laura Loomer's Instagram stories violated their hate speech policy. In the story, Loomer referred to Muslims as a "muzzles," called Islam "a cancer on society," and said Muslims "should not be able to seek positions of political office in this country." The story was part of a larger wave of far-right abuse against Omar for comments she made about the 9/11 attacks. Loomer's story was posted only a day after Facebook announced sweeping changes to guidelines regarding problematic content. Facebook said it would be reducing the spread of inappropriate posts, even ones that didn't necessarily go against Instagram's community guidelines.

"For example, a sexually suggestive post will still appear in Feed if you follow the account that posts it, but this type of content may not appear for the broader community in Explore or hashtag pages," the announcement stated. In another recent caption on Instagram, Loomer wrote that Omar should be charged with treason for bringing "dangerous terrorists" into the US. Thursday's ban will not affect restrict the speech of other people who might praise the banned influencers, however.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images Milo Yiannopoulos.