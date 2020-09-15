Tell Us How You Are Dealing With The QAnon Believers In Your Life

The QAnon mass delusion started out as a niche conspiracy theory before going big — shaping how many people see the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, natural disasters, and the election. It’s even crept into the White House.

But it has also changed how families, coworkers, and friends see one another.



With the mass delusion showing few signs of slowing down, we want to hear how you’re dealing with the QAnon believers in your life.

Has a friend fallen for it? Have you convinced a family member to return to reality? Have you had to cut someone out of your life? Did they cut you out? Did you decide to have difficult conversations because the election is nearing? Or put them off until after Election Day?

