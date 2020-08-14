Trump Refused To Answer Whether He Believes The Baseless QAnon Conspiracy Theory

President Donald Trump dodged a question on QAnon during a press conference Friday, refusing to denounce or reject the baseless far-right conspiracy theory that the FBI has said poses a domestic terror threat.

During a White House press briefing, Associated Press reporter Jill Colvin asked the president about Marjorie Taylor Greene, the winner of Tuesday's Republican primary for Georgia's 14th Congressional District who has said QAnon was "something worth listening to."

"Do you agree with her on that?" Colvin asked Trump.

"Well, [Greene] did very well in the election," Trump responded. "She won by a lot. She was very popular. She comes from a great state, and she had a tremendous victory, so, absolutely, I did congratulate her."

As Colvin repeated that Greene has embraced the preposterous conspiracy theory, Trump made a pointed effort to move on, gesturing to another reporter and saying, "Go ahead, please."

Colvin reiterated, "Do you agree with [Greene] on that?"

The president ignored Colvin, immediately switching his attention to another reporter, who asked about his brother Robert, who was reportedly hospitalized in New York this week.

A White House spokesperson did not comment on why the president did not answer the question or if he believes in the conspiracy.