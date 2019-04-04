The Future Of The Internet Is Old People
There will soon be more people ages 65 and up in the US than in any other demographic, and it will stay that way for decades.
Four recent studies found that those over 65 are more likely to consume and share fake news on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and the web.
They don’t have a good understanding of the role algorithms play in determining what content we see online.
They have a harder time differentiating between news and opinion.
They are often targeted with ads from hyperpartisan and fake news sites.
They’re also targeted by online scams, malware, and other internet ills. Just last month, the Department of Justice announced “the largest coordinated sweep of elder fraud cases in history.”
And here’s another key data point: There has been a flowering of interest and funding for digital literacy programs, but few, if any, are targeting older people. Kids in school are getting lessons, but our parents and grandparents are being left out.
This isn’t to pick on older adults. It’s to highlight the fact that so many of us struggle in the new and chaotic information environment. We need to think broader than just programs in schools. It also means we need to be ready to support huge numbers of seniors as they become a force on the internet for decades to come.
—Craig
New from our team:
The much-publicized WhatsApp tip line is not a helpline at all, it’s only there to help Facebook with research.
A single Facebook page ran over 5,000 advertisements for a fake solar energy rebate scam.
BuzzFeed News is collaborating with the Toronto Star on covering election interference. Here’s the latest: Officials worry that foreign actors are already meddling in Canada’s upcoming elections.
Nipsey Hussle’s death has added new fuel to an old an baseless conspiracy theory, linking the rapper’s killing to a “healer” who falsely claimed he cured AIDS and cancer.
Following the massacre in New Zealand, Facebook vowed to do more to fight white supremacy on its platform, but anti-Muslim hate has made the company a lot of money.
Your phone has a whole life without you: Craig dives into how an advertising scheme played videos on phones without the users’ knowledge, draining the battery and stealing from advertisers.
Jane’s recommended reads:
Ukraine went through the first round of elections last weekend and Russian trolls were trying to wreak their usual havoc. This New York Times story dives into their tactics, which we may see repeated in the upcoming US election.
Mannequins are spying on you ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
“Hello I’d like to add you to my professional spy LinkedIn network.” —China
