After Fleeing The War In Ukraine, This Chef Was Surprised By The Harsh Working Conditions In Spain

After escaping the war in Ukraine, 43-year-old chef Hass thought he was lucky to find a job in a nice restaurant in Alicante, Spain. It had comfy wicker armchairs and overlooked the Mediterranean Sea. It offered a menu of colorful seafood, paella, and tapas. It seemed, at first, like a perfect landing spot.

But he was soon surprised by the working conditions he encountered. His boss told him he would have to work six days a week, his shifts would often be longer than eight hours, and he would receive no vacation time — all for a minimum wage that amounted to 1,100 euros a month. He calculated that it would not be enough to take care of his wife and daughter, he said.

His time on emergency assistance was dwindling. He had already used four months of the one-year time period of temporary protection that Ukrainians are given in Spain, which is double the time that other refugees have. During this time period, they are provided housing and food but no financial assistance. Hass needed financial security before his benefits expired. Stuck in a 12-hour-a-day job, he’d have no time to look for another one, so he decided to quit on day one and find work elsewhere before it was too late.

“In Spain, people think Ukrainians work for less,” said Hass, who requested he be referred to by a nickname to preserve his future job prospects and personal safety. “We want to work only in good conditions.”

Amid a global labor shortage, Spanish business owners and regional elected officials hoped Ukrainian refugees would fill critical roles in hospitality industries to help jump-start its tourist economy. Spain largely depends on seasonal tourism, which has ground to a halt over the first two years of the pandemic. Now, a country of 57 million residents is hoping to draw back the 85 million tourists it saw annually before COVID-19 shut down international travel. The economy needs at least 100,000 new workers, half of them in the hospitality sector. Coincidentally, over 120,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Spain as of mid-June 2022.

But those plans have stalled as newly arriving Ukrainians are subjected to the difficult working conditions, including long hours and short-term contracts, that faced many migrants before them, particularly those from African countries. Now under the spotlight of a war that continues to rage in Ukraine, Spain’s labor and immigration advocates allege that business owners and local politicians have merely recast predatory work arrangements as alluring opportunities in times of crisis.

Things were supposed to be different. Earlier this year, Spain passed a law that banned certain types of temporary work contracts, ostensibly paving the way for those in service industries like Hass’s to access benefits like paid vacation and access to unemployment benefits after the contract ends. The government and local NGOs have offered free job training courses in food handling, janitorial work, and food service. But the work that students are eligible for after receiving this publicly funded education usually doesn’t meet the legal requirements. In Spain, the workweek is 40 hours, and the mandatory weekly rest period is two days; each month worked generates two days of vacation — terms Hass said he was excluded from.

Conditions are so bad that there's a concern people will return to the war-torn country and put themselves in physical danger, a dozen social workers and advocates told BuzzFeed News. A third of the Ukrainians who left the country since the war started in February has already returned, according to the European Border and Coast Guard Agency.

Only 6.5% of Ukrainian refugees who came to Spain since February have entered the labor force as of July, according to Spain’s official figures, but they are still highly sought after because they’re educated; 61% have university degrees — and, unlike many other migrants in recent years, they are white, though advocates and public officials rarely publicly mention the role of racism, five social workers said.

Spain's openness to Ukrainian refugees contrasts with efforts from the European Union to keep out refugee-seekers in neighboring African countries. In June, 37 migrants died when a group of 2,000 people tried to jump the high-security fence that secures the Spanish enclave of Melilla in North Africa. Video footage showed Moroccan agents beating the migrants; Spain thanked them for their effective response.



The contrast between how Spanish authorities treat African and Ukrainian refugees is stark. Ukrainian workers "raise less rejection and less distrust than other nationalities," said Mercedes Ena, coordinator of the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid in the Valencian community. “The cultural patterns are much more similar,” she said.