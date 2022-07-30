A Couple's Four Young Children Died In The Kentucky Floods

When water began filling the mobile home of Amber Smith and her husband, Riley Noble, early Thursday morning, the couple had only minutes to get their four young children dressed and escape.



Hours later, on Friday afternoon, the bodies of all their children had been found in Knott County, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly Kentucky floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.



Smith's cousin, Brittany Trejo, told the New York Times that the couple got a flash flood alert at 2 a.m. on Thursday and within moments, the family had climbed to the top of their trailer to wait out the flood.

Seeing that their home was about to be swept away, the parents held on tight to their children and managed to float to a nearby tree where they shouted for help, Trejo said, recounting what Smith told her about the tragic encounter.

Even though Smith and Noble held onto their kids for as long as possible, the children were eventually pulled away by the force of the current.

“The rage of the water took their children out of their hands,” Trejo told the Times.

The grieving parents remained stranded at the tree and were rescued after approximately eight hours by strangers.

After one sibling's body was found, the family had to endure the wait of finding the remains of the other missing children. But by Friday afternoon, all four bodies were discovered.

Family members recalled how tight-knit the young family was.

The kids' uncle, Steven Smith, told the Times that Riley and Chance were always playing together and even in death, their bodies were found the closest to each other.

“I know they hung on to each other till the very end," Steven Smith said.

A GoFundMe created by Trejo for funeral costs has raised more than $38,000. She shared a text message from Smith, 23, who said, "Thank You all Truly From the bottom of my heart I appreciate all the help."

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press conference Saturday that search and rescue missions are ongoing and that the death toll will continue to rise.