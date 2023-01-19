Thousands Of Fake Twitter Accounts Were Made To Support Andrew Tate

Escaping content featuring misogynist influencer Andrew Tate can be hard on social media — and according to new research, that's because thousands of accounts posting favorable content about him are actually bots.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate announced on Wednesday that it had found 4,621 fake Twitter accounts created to promote Tate. The bot accounts tweeted 15,202 times in support of the former kickboxer, who is in pretrial detention in Romania.

Tate, his brother Tristan Tate, and two women were arrested over an investigation into an organized crime ring, rape, and human trafficking allegations.

But the support online jumped after their arrests, thanks to the coordinated accounts. The bot mass tweeted using hashtags "#freetopG," "#freetate," "#freeandrewtate," or "#freetates" and 30% of all 50,479 tweets analyzed using the hashtags were made between Dec. 29, 2022, (the day of Tate’s arrest) and Jan. 9.