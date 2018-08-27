The UN Says Top Myanmar Military Leaders Should Be Prosecuted For Genocide

The United Nations has said a string of high-profile Burmese military figures, including the head of the armed forces, should be prosecuted for genocide over the "shocking" persecution of Rohingya Muslims.



Soldiers murdered, tortured, raped, and enslaved members of the long-persecuted minority as part of a "widespread and systematic attack on a civilian population," a report by the UN fact-finding mission on Myanmar found.



It details horrific crimes against humanity that have forced more than 720,000 Rohingya people from their homes in Rakhine State since a fresh wave of violence began last year, as well as atrocities in the northern Kachin State and the eastern Shan State.

"The crimes in Rakhine State, and the manner in which they were perpetrated, are similar in nature, gravity and scope to those that have allowed genocidal intent to be established in other contexts," the report reads.

After the report's publication, Facebook banned a string of Burmese officials and organizations, including the head of Myanmar's armed forces, in an effort to stop "the spread of hate and misinformation." The report says that Facebook's response to the problem has been "slow and ineffective," and calls for an independent investigation into the social network.



Six senior officials in the Tatmadaw, the name of the country's armed forces, including Commander-in-Chief and Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, have been singled out for investigation and prosecution.



"The Mission concluded, given these considerations on the inference of genocidal intent, that there is sufficient information to warrant the investigation and prosecution of senior officials in the Tatmadaw chain of command, so that a competent court can determine their liability for genocide in relation to the situation in Rakhine State."

