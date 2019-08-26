Trump Keeps Blaming Obama, But Putin Got His Own Damn Self Kicked Out Of The G8

Here's a fact: in 2014, basically forever ago in internet years, President Vladimir Putin of Russia ordered his military to infiltrate and seize Crimea, a peninsula on the Black Sea, from Ukraine, which had controlled the area since the Soviet Union dissolved.

Here's another fact: Putin then annexed Crimea, following a disputed referendum, declaring it now Russian territory. As a result of those actions, the then-G8 decided to kick out Russia, which had been a member since 1997.

Ahead of this year's G7 summit, Trump has been floating maybe bringing Russia back into the fold, a suggestion he first put forward last year. Other world leaders have written this off as a terrible idea.

In the face of this pushback, Trump has opted to revive an old favorite tactic: attacking former president Barack Obama.

Trump has tried to frame Putin's return to the table as a boon. He has also attempted to play it off as something he was just musing, claiming that he is giving voice to something many people were saying. He also has noted that much of the discussion at the meeting tends to revolve around Russia.

"I think it's much more appropriate to have Russia in," he said during a meeting with Romania's president last week. He added that "if somebody would make that motion, I would certainly be disposed to think about it very favorably."

But Trump has been the loudest voice lobbying for Russia's re-entry. The president made his most direct push to his compatriots during a dinner on Saturday night. Of the leaders present, according to an account from the Guardian, only the outgoing prime minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, agreed with Trump. The heads of the UK, France, the EU, Germany, and Canada were all vehemently against the idea. (Japan's Shinzo Abe was neutral, per their account and France's Emmanuel Macron has been in favor of it — as long as the Ukraine crisis is resolved.)

“On that point … it became a bit tense to say the least,” a European diplomat told the Guardian. “Most of the other leaders insisted on this being a family, a club, a community of liberal democracies and for that reason they said you cannot allow President Putin – who does not represent that – back in.”



Journalists have been trying to get an answer out of Trump, whose affinity for Putin has been extensively documented, about just what's changed since Russia was kicked out. He's mostly deflected on that point, pointing to Obama's error in letting the annexation happen in the first place instead of grappling with the fact that Russia still is in control of the territory.

As he was preparing to take off from the White House on Friday, the president called a reporter an "organ of the Democrats" for pressing him on the matter, stressing that Obama had been "outsmarted" by Putin on Crimea.